SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day football team started the year with a win over Windsor Forest on Aug. 18 at Savannah High School Stadium.

This was the first game of the year for both teams. Country Day looked in mid-season form from the opening possession. They scored 42 points in the first half and did not bring out the punt team once. The final score was 48-0 Savannah Country Day.

The next time Country Day takes the field is Thursday, Aug. 24 at Pinewood Christian. The next game for Windsor Forest is Friday, Aug. 25 against New Hampstead.