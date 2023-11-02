HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Christian football team closed out the regular season with a dominating win over Liberty County on Nov. 2 at Donnell Woods Stadium.

Savannah Christian led 14-0 midway through the first quarter. They added a touchdown by sophomore Carson Taylor to extend the lead to 21-0. Then early in the second quarter, Zo Smalls rushed in to give the Raiders a 28-0 lead. Savannah Christian went on to win, 63-21.

Savannah Christian will be the No. 2 seed for Region 3 when the Class AAA playoffs start next week. Their opponent has not been announced by the GHSA. They finish the regular at 8-2 overall and 6-2 in region play.

Liberty County finishes the season 3-7 overall and 3-3 in the region. This will be the first year 10 years Liberty County has not qualified for the playoffs.