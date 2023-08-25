SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The football teams for Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day picked up blowout wins on Aug. 24.

In Savannah, Islands High School looked to pull the upset over Savannah Christian on the road. However, Savannah Christian had the offense rolling putting up 56 points in the win. The final score, 56-14. Savannah Christian improves to 2-0. Their next game will be a true test. The Raiders head to Atlanta and face Marist. Islands falls to 0-2. The Sharks host South Effingham on Sept. 1.

In Claxton, Savannah Country Day defeated Pinewood Christian, 52-0. Country Day led the GISA member, 35-0, at the half. Savannah Country Day is now 2-0. Their next game is Sept. 1 as they host Aquinas. Pinewood Christian falls to 1-1. They host Vidalia on Sept. 1.