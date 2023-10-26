(WSAV) — The New Hampstead football team shocked the No. 7 team in Class AAAA, Burke County, with a home victory, 34-28, on Oct. 26 at Pooler Stadium.

The Phoneix scored the go-ahead touchdown with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Rashawn Truell, the fourth-ranked passer in Georgia for all classifications, hit Jalyen Hampton, the third-ranked receiver in Georgia for all classifications.

The win creates a 3-way tie for second place in the Region 3-AAAA standings. In these situations, region bylaws take precedence. If there are no tiebreaker rules from the region, the GHSA uses a point system based on margin of victory to determine the seeding for the state tournament. The No. 2 seed for the region gets a home playoff game.

Also, Benedictine faced Islands at Memorial Stadium. The No. 1 team in Class AAAA rolled to a 57-0 victory over Islands. Benedictine has already locked up the No. 1 seed for the region in the state playoffs. Islands finishes the season 0-10.