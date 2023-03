SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Johnson High School will name Steven Smith its new head football coach, according to athletic director Brandon Lindsey.

Smith has been with the program for the past five seasons. Last year, he served as an assistant head football coach to Kendrick Bonner, who resigned back in late January.

Last year, Johnson went 5-5 and finished sixth in Region 3-AAA. They did not make the playoffs.