SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The high school football programs of Calvary Day and Bethesda Academy earned scrimmage wins on Aug. 4.

Calvary Day, a team expected to be ranked high in Class AAA, hosted Dodge County. The scoring was immediate. On the first play from scrimmage, Calvary Day quarterback Jake Merklinger launched a 75-yard bomb for a touchdown. Calvary Day went on to win, 41-21. Calvary Day opens the season Aug. 18 at home against Islands.

Over at Morris Park, the scoring was not as high in a game between Bethesda Academy and Frederica Academy. Frederica took the lead at the half, 8-7. However, they were not able to maintain the advantage, as Bethesda walks away with a 20-14 win. Bethesda opens the season on Aug. 18 on the road against Hilton Head Prep at 5 p.m. Frederica Academy opens the season on Aug. 18 at home against Brookwood out of Thomasville.