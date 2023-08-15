SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The preseason state football rankings for Classes AAA through Class A Division I were released on Aug. 15.

Let’s start with class AAA, Calvary Day is ranked No. 2 in the state. They boast one of the top offenses in Georgia. They are led by quarterback Jake Merklinger, Michael Smith and Thomas Blackshear. At No. 8, is their region mate Savannah Christian. They are led by South Carolina verbal commit David Busey. The two teams play each other on Sept. 22.

In class AA, Appling County is No. 2 in the state. Junior quarterback Dayson Griffis is a three-year starter. He led the Pirates to the semifinals last season. Also, at No. 6 is Pierce County. However, they will be without star athlete DJ Bell, but the expectation is another state playoff berth.

In Class A Division I, Swainsboro is hoping for another trip to Atlanta, but this time they are hoping to walk away with a win. They are led by running backs Demello Jones and Quindarius Brown. Then, at No. 6 in the same poll is Metter, who previously lost to eventual state champ Prince Avenue Christian in the quarterfinals. New this year for Metter is the head coach, Lee Shaw.

Finally, in Class A Div. II, McIntosh County Academy is ranked No. 8 in the state — their top offensive leaders graduated. Meanwhile, they play Johnson this Friday night at Islands High School.