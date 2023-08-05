SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Saturday was high school media day for a few local teams in the Savannah area, but one story that stood out was the Bryan County football team, where Cherard Freeman is the head coach.

The Redskins have come so far in three seasons.

They went 0-7 in 2020, and the next year they went 3-7 overall and finished seventh in region play at 2-5.

Last season they had a winning record of 6-5 and 2-2 in the region which was a third-place finish. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to Heard County, a game many Bryan County fans believe they were a couple of plays away from winning.

During media day, Coach Freeman talked about how the spirit has changed because of their success.

“Now,” head coach Cherard Freeman said, “it’s excitement. We got people wearing our shirts around the school. People are excited about coming to the game, ticket sales are going up, and we have student passes being sold. It’s excitement going on and we’re excited about it.”

Bryan County opens the season… Aug. 18 on the road against Lincoln County.