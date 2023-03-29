SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Senior All-Star Showcase did not disappoint in the girls’ or boys’ games on March 29 at Savannah High School.

In the boys’ game, it was a highlight to behold. Slam dunks were at a discount. The team led by Johnson coach Chuck Campbell and Savannah High assistant coach George Brown defeated the team led by Beach head coach Simon Heyward and Groves head coach Kevin Evans, 78-72. The Campbell/Brown team jumped out to a 48-17 advantage at the break. However, Team Heyward/Evans stormed back to make the contest competitive.

In the girls’ game, the contest was close throughout. At intermission, the game was within one possession, with Team Zumi, the team in white jerseys, leading Team Turbo, the team in dark jerseys. Team Zumi came away with a win, 64-57.