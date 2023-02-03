SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Johnson boys basketball team continued to dominate as they knocked off the region’s top seed, Beach, on Feb. at home, 76-50. The win for Johnson is their fifth straight.

Johnson and Beach battled in the first half. Beach pulled with in three points with around a minute left. However, Johnson closed out the half strong. They led 38-30 at the break.

The Atom Smashers continued their strong play in the second half to build a double digit lead. Johnson went on to win by 26 points.

On the girls’ side, Johnson came back from seven-point halftime deficit to win by one, 42-41. The Atom Smashers used a strong third quarter to propel them to victory.

Over at Savannah Country Day, the ladies picked up a 50-20 win over Hilton Head Prep.