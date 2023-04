SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day baseball team lost an approximately three-hour contest against Troup County at Islands High School on April 6.

Calvary Day lost, 9-7. In the game, there were several dropped fly balls as Troup County outfielders had trouble finding the baseball.

For Troup County, the road trip was a sweep. As they defeated Islands High School in the game prior at Islands High School.

The next game for the Cavaliers is on the road against Groves on April 11 at 5 p.m.