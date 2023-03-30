SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian baseball team earned a road victory against Calvary Day on March 30 at Grayson Stadium. The win for Savannah Christian means the teams split the two-game series.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when Savannah Christian plated a run to take a 1-0 lead. Then in the next inning, they added three more runs. Calvary Day responded in the bottom of the sixth with one run. The crucial moment came in the bottom of the sixth when Savannah Christian was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam by only surrendering one run.

Savannah Christian won the game, 5-2.