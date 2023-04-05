SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian baseball team defeated Islands High School at home on April 5 in a non-region affair.

The Raiders’ offense exploded for 14 runs. The big blow came off the bat of Ely Brown, who belted a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth inning. The final score was 14-1.

The win for Savannah Christian is its third in a row. Their next game is Friday, April 7, at Statesboro. The loss for Islands is its fourth straight. The Sharks try to get back in the win column on Tuesday, April 11, at home against New Hampstead.