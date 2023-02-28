Richmond Hill, Ga., (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill baseball team won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Wildcats defeated Toombs County on Feb. 27 at home.

This was a close game until the later part of the game. Richmond Hill led 1-0 after four innings. They added one run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth. The final score was 7-0.

The next game for Richmond Hill is Wednesday, March 1 at Savannah Country Day. Toombs County is back on the diamond is Feb. 28 at home against Coffee.