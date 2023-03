Richmond Hill, Ga., (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill baseball team fell to Lowndes at home on March 14 in the region opening game for both teams.

The visitors jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings. The Vikings would plate five more runs to win 10-0.

The loss for Richmond Hill was the first in the three-game series with Lowndes. The two teams will resume the series on Friday, March 17, with a doubleheader in Valdosta. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.