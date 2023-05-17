AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Dreams will be made Thursday at the GIAA baseball state championships in Augusta

Two local teams are looking to bring home some hardware.

First, Preparatory Christian Academy. The No. 3 seed in Class A pulled the upset in the semifinals defeating No. 2 seed Flint River Academy 7-6 in the first game and 4-3 in the second.

Now they will face Thomas Jefferson. The schools played back on April 21, first in Hinesville with First Preparatory winning the game 2-1. They also met last year for the state title, with Thomas Jefferson winning two games.

Also playing for a state title is Pinewood Christian: the Cinderella Story. The No. 6 seed in Class AAA upset No. 3 seed Brookwood in the quarterfinals in the three games and then took another three games to defeat Terrell Academy for a spot in the championship. They will play the top overall seed John Milledge Academy.

This is also a rematch of last year’s title series. John Milledge won the title last year.