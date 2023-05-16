ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – The Patrick Henry baseball team overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 2 of the SCISA Class 2A State Championship Series at Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday to force Game 3.

The second game was delayed a little more than 30 minutes because of the weather in the area. When play resumed, Calhoun Academy added two runs in the top of the second to take a 4-0 lead.

Patrick Henry responded with a run in the bottom of the second with a double to right field. Eventually, this game went to extra innings with Patrick Henry coming out on top, 8-7.

The decisive game is on Thursday at Dorchester Academy.