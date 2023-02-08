RICHMOND HILL (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill baseball team has seen a lot of turnover at the head coaching positions. Hill Thomas takes over and hopes to provide stability to the program. Thomas spent the last seven years as an assistant at Coffee County.

In 2022, Richmond Hill came within a win of advancing to the state quarterfinals. This year, Richmond hill moves up a classification to Class AAAAAAA. They will also compete in, arguably, the most difficult region in the state, Region 1.

During Hill’s tenure at Coffee, he faced all the teams in the current region, so he is familiar with them.

“There’s the environment that you have to play in,” Thomas said. “They’re a little more hostile, bigger crowds. That kind of thing. When you go down there in the heart of south Georgia, it is community strong. I think that’s one reason why belong in that region is because we are community-based. We have the same backing they have down there.”

Richmond Hill opens the season today on the road against Toombs County.