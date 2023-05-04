Metter, Ga. (WSAV) – The defending back-to-back state champions advanced to the state quarterfinals with ease on May 4 at home.

Metter defeated Swainsboro in the first two games.

Metter wasted little time in Game 1. They scored five runs in the first, followed by another run in the second to lead 6-0 after two innings. They won Game 1, 15-0, and Game 2, 13-0.

Rustan Rigdon tossed a no-hitter in the nightcap.

Metter will travel to Prince Avenue Christian on May 10 for a doubleheader. Both teams are No. 1 seeds, but Prince Avenue Christian won the GHSA’s universal coin flip when both teams are the same seed.