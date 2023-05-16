FOLKSTON, Ga. (WSAV) – McIntosh County Academy dropped the first game of the state semifinals series against Charlton County on the road on Tuesday. The second game only completed half an inning before being postponed for rain.

The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the third. Charlton County first baseman Cole Crawford hit an opposite-field home run to make the score 2-0 Charlton County. The home team would pick up the Game 1 win, 11-1.

In the second game, Mother Nature put a stop to the contest early. The teams only made it through the top half of the inning before the game was delayed and ultimately postponed until Wednesday. The game will resume at 2 p.m. in the bottom of the first.

If Game 3 is necessary, it would follow the conclusion of Game 2.