SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Jenkins baseball team won its second straight game to start the season on Feb. 8 at home against Groves. The final score was 28-27.

Groves and Jenkins played a two-game, home-and-home series to start the season. On Monday, Jenkins won, 24-5, at Groves. Today, the Warriors completed the sweep.

Groves is now 0-2 on the year. Jenkins is 2-0. The next game for Groves is Friday, Feb. 10 at home against Windsor-Forest. The next game for Jenkins is against New Hempstead on Feb. 14.