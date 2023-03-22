SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Islands baseball team defeated Southeast Bulloch on March 22 at home, 15-5. The loss was the first for Southeast Bulloch in area play.

Islands enjoyed an 11-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Then, Southeast Bulloch was able to string together four runs in the frame. However, the rally fell short and Southeast Bulloch dropped to 4-1 in Area 4-AAA play. The loss dropped them to second place in the area.

Islands improves to 2-3 in area play. They are currently fourth in the standings.

The same two teams will play again on Thursday, March 22, at Southeast Bulloch High School.