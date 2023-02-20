SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine baseball team is off a 2-1 start. The Cadets still maintain high expectations after last year’s stellar season.

The Cadets advanced to the semifinals in Class AAAA, before falling to eventual state champion North Oconee. Off of last season’s squad, Benedictine lost four senior starters. This year’s team is younger, so they will rely on pitching early in the season. However, the senior class laid a great foundation for the younger guys to learn from this year.

“Put in all the effort that they can,” senior catcher Roberty Carver said. “Be there in the moment. If they get the moment, hopefully, they succeed, but if they don’t at least they are there. They get that pressure situation out of the way whether they succeed or not they have that experience.”

The next time the Cadets take the field is Friday, Feb. 24, against Dawson County at 6:30 p.m.