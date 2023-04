SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The baseball teams of Savannah Country Day, Savannah Christian and Benedictine earned wins on April 4.

Savannah Country Day won a region matchup with Liberty County, 11-1, at home.

Savannah Christian stepped outside of region play and defeated border rival Beaufort, 7-5.

Benedictine was also outside of region play against May River. The Cadets won, 13-4.