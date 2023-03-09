SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Calvary Day baseball team picked up a 5-1 win over Savannah Country Day on March 9 at Hornets Field. The win for Calvary Day means they swept the two-game set.

Calvary Day got the offense going in the top of the first. The Cavaliers plated the ball game’s first run on an RBI single to center field. However, they were not able to score any more runs in the frame as Country Day’s Tyler Scott settled in.

For Calvary Day Will Hampton was magnificent early in the contest. In the bottom of the first, he did not need the help of the defense. He struck out every batter he faced.

The next game for Calvary Day is Friday, March 10 at Southeast Bulloch. Savannah Country Day will rest a day before playing Athens Academy on Saturday, March 11.