SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day baseball team won with a wild finish against Savannah Christian on March 29 at Savannah Christian. This game was originally scheduled for Grayson Park, but a change was announced around noon.

The game was tied at one after seven innings. In the top of the eighth, Calvary Day had runners on first and second with no outs. Calvary Day dropped down a bunt, the third basemen for Savannah Christian fielded the bunt, but threw the ball over the first baseman’s head. Both runners scored on the throwing error giving Calvary Day a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, Savannah Christian loaded the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly made the score, 3-2, in favor of Calvary Day. Savannah Christian still had two runners on with two outs. Then, Calvary Day pitcher Brian Lowry picked off the runner at second to end the game. Calvary Day won, 3-2.

The final game of this series is March 30 at Grayson Stadium at 6 p.m.