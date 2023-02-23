RICHMOND HILL, Ga., (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill baseball team picked up its third win of the season on Feb. 23 at home against Savannah Country Day.

This was a pitcher’s duel for most of the contest. The game was knotted at two in the bottom of the sixth. Richmond Hill plated four runs, three of the runs were caused by errors or walks. The final score was 6-2.

The next game for Richmond Hill is Feb. 24. They will face Locust Grove in Brunswick.

Savannah Country Day looks to rebound against Dublin on Saturday in a neutral site game.