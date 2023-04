SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine baseball team’s season came to an end with a loss in game three of their first-round series against Whitewater on April 25.

Benedictine trailed 4-2 in the top of the fourth. They gave up three runs and trailed, 7-2. In the bottom half of the frame, they got two runs back when Whitewater failed to turn an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Those two runs would be the last for the home team.

The final score was 11-4 Whitewater.