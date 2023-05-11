BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort baseball team lost a heartbreaking contest to Hanahan in the opening round of the South Carolina Lower State Championship on Thursday at Beaufort High School.

Beaufort led 6-1 at one point in the game, however, they could not hold the lead and fell 10-9 in 12 innings.

Beaufort had several chances to score in extra innings and took advantage at times. However, they were not able to pull ahead for the victory.

Beaufort falls to the elimination bracket and will face Dreher on May 13.