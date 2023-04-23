Kyler Aubrey (left) with Rory McIlroy (right) after, McIlroy won the CJ Cup.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – If there’s a golf tournament happening near the Hilton Head (S.C.) or Savannah (Ga.) area, you can bet your bottom dollar Kyler Aubrey will be there.

“[A] big time golf fan right here,” Rickie Fowler, a professional golfer said when he saw Kyler at the RBC Heritage.

Kyler’s friendship with the Fowler started ten years ago. Other notable golfers Kyler’s met are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Tiger Woods.

“Tiger game him a ball [and] we’ve got it autographed on the wall,” Josh Aubrey, Kyler’s father said. “Since then, we’ve been able to go to a lot of tournaments.”

These tournaments allowed Kyler to create priceless memories and make friendships he hopes last a lifetime.

“Not just being able to meet some of these guys but getting to be able to know them,” Josh Aubrey explained. “That’s been really special.”