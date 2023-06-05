SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostilo Helps Foundation continues to give back to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire communities.

The foundation hosted a golf tournament at The Savannah Quarters.

The purpose is to provide financial assistance to deserving scholars. the proceeds ensure money does not hinder a young person’s chance to receive a quality education. The foundation focuses on high school scholarship assistance for qualifying eighth graders and high schoolers students from the Lowcountry area.

“Giving back,” Hostilo said. “Kids are important to me. Kids are our future. We’ve always been involved with my other businesses — the law firm specifically — to give back to kids. But this is something that I want to do as a person and my team wants to do. It’s designed to help kids: mentoring, school. Get them into the right program to go to college.”

Hostilo Helps has conducted similar tournaments in other cities, but this is the first year in the hostess city.

I did play in the event but chose not to disclose my score.