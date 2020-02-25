Horace Broadnax Show: 2/25

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The final regular season episode of the Horace Broadnax Show is out! The Savannah State men’s basketball coach recaps the regular season, talks preparation for the SIAC tournament, and how Fortnite (yes, the video game) has helped grab his players’ attention.

The Tigers await their first opponent for the 2020 SIAC tournament. Coach Broadnax will be unable to appear on the show next week due to travel. The WSAV sports team will sit down with the Tigers’ head coach after the conference championship has concluded and the team is back in Savannah.