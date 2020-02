SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fresh off two-straight conference road wins, Savannah State men’s basketball coach Horace Broadnax joined Connor DelPrete in the studio to talk Tigers hoops.

The Tigers stumbled early in conference play, losing five-straight, but bounced back with an 8-3 record in the SIAC since.

Broadnax discusses the final stretch of Tigers’ basketball, freshman Marcus Scott’s impressive run of play, and more!