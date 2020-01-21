Horace Broadnax Show: 1/21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What a difference one week makes! Last time we check with Savannah State men’s basketball head coach Horace Broadnax, the Tigers were in the midst of a six-game losing streak. This week, we are talking with Broadnax after Savannah State rattled off back-to-back conference wins on the road.

On this episode of the Horace Broadnax Show, sports director Greg Talbott talks to the coach about the bounce back week, building chemistry, and his sports fandom growing up.

Savannah State has two home games starting 3 p.m. Saturday against Benedict College. The Tigers wrap up its home stand against Paine College on Monday at 7:30 p.m.