Home Sweet Home: Eagles softball earns pair of wins over Winthrop

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After spending the first eight games on the road, the Georgia Southern softball team finally played in front of a home crowd Friday afternoon and picked up two wins in the Eagle Round Robin.
In game one, the Eagles used an eight-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach and take down Winthrop 8-2. In game two, a much closer battle between the two teams, Georgia Southern’s Alia Booth hit a walk-off home run in the Eagles’ 3-2 win.
Georgia Southern (3-7) will face Winthrop again Saturday morning before taking on the College of Charleston later that afternoon and once more on Sunday afternoon.
WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete was at Eagle Field for Georgia Southern’s doubleheader sweep and will bring you the highlights tonight on WSAV at 11.