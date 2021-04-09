SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Add another entry to the growing list of accomplishments for Carter Holton at Benedictine.
The Vanderbilt commit tossed yet another no-hitter and knocked in four runs – three of them on a fifth-inning home run – as Benedictine blanked Morgan County, 10-0, on senior night.
The Cadets and Bulldogs matched zeroes in both the runs and hits column until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Will Walker knocked an RBI single into left field to give Benedictine a 1-0 lead.
After Holton’s three-run shot, Justin Thomas added a two-run, inside-the-park homer to give the Cadets a commanding 6-0 lead.
A sixth-inning fly ball single to centerfield by junior Kam Edge drove in Benedictine’s tenth run and triggered the mercy rule, automatically ending the game.
Benedictine is now 19-4 on the season and a perfect 7-0 in region play with a mere six games remaining in the regular season.
Holton throws no-hitter as Benedictine baseball cruises on senior night
