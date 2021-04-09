Holton throws no-hitter as Benedictine baseball cruises on senior night

AUGUSTA Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Christian Prep graduate Brian Harman retained his position near the top of the Masters leaderboard after another strong round at Augusta National on Friday.

Harman shot three-under-par 69 - the same score as he did on Thursday - to move to -6 for the tournament. He entered the clubhouse tied for second with Will Zalatoris and just a stroke back of leader Justin Rose.

Much like on Thursday, Harman started his round quietly, shooting one-over on the front nine before giving back his advantage with a bogey on hole 11.

The final six holes proved kind once again: Harman birdied holes 13 and 18 for the second time in the tournament. He also saved par on 15 after his second shot flew over the green into the rough and converted a 20-foot putt for birdie on 17.

Harman has played at Augusta two other times: once in 2015 and once in 2018. His best finish was a tie for 44th in 2018. During the final round of his 2018 appearance, he shot a 69, the same score he's carded for the last two days.

