SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates were in love with the sound of the final buzzer on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Enmarket Arena. The sound signaled a 4-2 win for the home team over the Orlando Solar Bears.

Savannah led by 2-0 after the first period. Both teams had good looks early in the second period, but were not able to capitalize.

Savannah remains home and will host the Utah Grizzles on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.