Historic night for Quinn, Savannah State as Tigers steamroll Dragons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are a fan of points, the Savannah State football team had you covered Saturday night.

The Tigers racked up over 550 yards of total offense in a dominating 60-21 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg at T.A. Wright Stadium. Shawn Quinn earned his first win as a college football head coach and said it’s a night he won’t soon forget.

“It was fun to get a win it’s been a long-time coming,” Quinn said post-game. “26 years being a college coach there have been lots of huddles and to get one as a head coach it’s fun to see [the players’] look in their eyes to see wins is exciting. We’ve got a lot more ahead of us hopefully some wins”

Running back D’Angelo Durham led the way with 128 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers (1-1).

Savannah State will hit the road for five games before returning home for a game against Albany State on October 26th.

