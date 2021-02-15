Hilton Head’s Summa commits to UCLA for football

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Hilton Head High School quarterback Sam Summa made an exciting announcement Monday night by committed to UCLA.
A member of the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl roster and described by his high school coach as the ‘best leader he’s ever coached’, Summa will take his talents west and join the Bruins this summer as a preferred walk-on.
According to Lowcosports.com, Summa threw for nearly 360 yards, tossed a pair of touchdowns, and also ran for 127 yards in the two games in which stats were kept his senior season. The senior playmaker was projected as either a quarterback or tight end in the recruiting process and received PWOs from the likes of UCLA, Michigan, Louisiville, TCU, and Iowa State.
Just hours after announcing his commitment, Summa powered the Hilton Head boys basketball team to a blowout 79-35 win over Colleton County in the region basketball tournament.