Hilton Head’s Summa commits to UCLA for football

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Hilton Head High School quarterback Sam Summa made an exciting announcement Monday night by committed to UCLA.

Excited for the next chapter at The University of California Los Angeles! I’m extremely thankful for everyone that has helped me get to this point! Go Bruins 🐻🟡🔵@CoachDSage @Americanfbcamp @UCLAFootball @HHIHS_football pic.twitter.com/2ZotPuDzHn — Sam Summa (@samsumma12) February 15, 2021

A member of the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl roster and described by his high school coach as the ‘best leader he’s ever coached’, Summa will take his talents west and join the Bruins this summer as a preferred walk-on.

So proud of @samsumma12

What an incredible leader, athlete and student. UCLA got a gem. Can’t wait to watch him continue to develop as a player & as a man. https://t.co/8Xc8EZ0eq7 — Coach BJ Payne (@Americanfbcamp) February 15, 2021

According to Lowcosports.com, Summa threw for nearly 360 yards, tossed a pair of touchdowns, and also ran for 127 yards in the two games in which stats were kept his senior season. The senior playmaker was projected as either a quarterback or tight end in the recruiting process and received PWOs from the likes of UCLA, Michigan, Louisiville, TCU, and Iowa State.

Just hours after announcing his commitment, Summa powered the Hilton Head boys basketball team to a blowout 79-35 win over Colleton County in the region basketball tournament.