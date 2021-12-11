Hilton Head’s Sneed wins prestigious SC Mr. Football award

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry and surrounding areas knew Jaylen Sneed was a budding superstar the moment they looked at his highlight tape or had the unfortunate assignment of going up against him on Friday nights. Earlier this year, the rest of the country realized it when the Hilton Head High School linebacker signed to play football at Notre Dame.

He’s got the country’s attention, combined with an incredible work ethic and drive that made him one of Notre Dame’s top recruiting targets. Now, he’s got another prestigious award to add to the jam-packed trophy case at the Sneed household.

Saturday afternoon, Sneed became the first linebacker to ever win SC’s Mr. Football award. The honor is given to the state’s top senior football player by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

Sneed was a nightmare for opposing defense this season, racking up 101 tackles and eight tackles for a loss. He also played multiple positions on offense, where he scored 13 touchdowns and totaled nearly 1000 combined passing and rushing yards.

One of five finalists, Sneed beat out the likes of Gray Collegiate running back KZ Adams, Northwestern quarterback Will Mattison, Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman and Myrtle Beach wide receiver Adam Randall.