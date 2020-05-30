Hilton Head’s Frith details journey to Towson lacrosse during pandemic

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Will Frith’s world was turned upside down when Furman, the school he committed to play lacrosse at, shut down its program amidst the pandemic. With an uncertain future, the Hilton Head star was worried he wouldn’t be able to live out his dream of playing college lacrosse.

As one door closed, another one opened. Towson, located in Maryland, offered the faceoff midfielder from the Lowcountry and Frith accepted.

On this week’s podcast, Frith sits down with sports reporter Connor DelPrete to talk about his unique journey and what life lessons this experience has taught him.

Watch the video above or tune in on your favorite listening platform: ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.