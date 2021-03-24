Hilton Head Prep girls soccer pulls off dramatic win over Pinewood Prep

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – In a game dominated by impressive defensive performances from both teams, Hilton Head Prep captain Shania Diaz capitalized on a breakaway and scored the decisive second-half goal in a 1-0 over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday evening.

The Dolphins and Panthers each came into the game with undefeated region records and ranked among the best high school girl’s teams in the state of South Carolina. After more than 60 minutes of scoreless play, Diaz’s goal combined with some lockdown defense gave the Dolphins their ninth straight win.

WSAV was there to bring you the highlights from this dramatic win. Check it out in the video above!