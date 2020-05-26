Hilton Head lacrosse star Frith makes most of difficult situation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — When he signed with Furman lacrosse back in 2019, Hilton Head’s Will Frith thought his journey to college athletics was nearly complete. He turned his focus towards his senior season and a potential state title run.

Then came the coronavirus, which shut down spring sports in South Carolina. Then, the group text he had with the 2020 Furman lacrosse recruiting class blew up.

“Someone was saying that we had a Zoom call soon, and everyone was freaking out,” Frith remembers vividly. “We had the Zoom call, and then an email from the [Furman] athletic director and everyone was shocked.”

Furman decided it could not afford lacrosse and shut the program down immediately, citing ‘an effort to address the unprecedented financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.’

“As soon as I heard the news and got off the Zoom call, I called my dad,” Frith continues. “I was like ‘what do we do, what do we do?’ He told me not to panic, be patient and as one door closes another one will open.”

Five days later, another door opened. After a talk with Towson Head Coach Shawn Nadelen, Frith announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play D1 lacrosse @Towson_MLAX !!! pic.twitter.com/q0SyO84NrC — Will Frith (@WilliamFrith_) May 23, 2020

“It’s just a bigger stage and better competition I will play,” Frith says.

Towson was a 2017 NCAA Final Four team that barely missed a spot in the title game and routinely plays Top-20 teams in its schedule.

“I think I will be able to show that there is talent down here, and there are kids grinding,” Frith says when asked about the new challenge ahead. “I want to prove it to the national stage that there’s not only good kids from New York, Maryland and Connecticut. There’s good kids down here — you just have to find them.”

Good talk today with @WilliamFrith_!



Furman, the school he originally committed to for lacrosse, shut down its program amidst the pandemic.



Instead of giving up…he stayed hopeful.



Now, he's going to play for @Towson_MLAX — a program located right in a lacrosse hotbed pic.twitter.com/4ZYGTx52A6 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 25, 2020

Frith’s time with Furman lacrosse was over before it started. Even though the Towson offer helped lift his spirits quickly, Frith says he gained a valuable life lesson going through unprecedented times.

“This is a little taste of what life is going to be like,” Frith says. “You are going to have doors closed on you all the time. It’s just about how you bounce back from things.”