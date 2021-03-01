Hilton Head Island boys basketball moves on to SCHSL 4A Finals

CHARLESTON S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island Seahawks are headed to their first-ever boys basketball state title game after dispatching the Hartsville Red Foxes, 55-42, on Monday night at James Island High School in the SCHSL 4A semifinals.



Hartsville led Hilton Head Island for much of the first quarter, ending the frame with a narrow 13-11 advantage. The Seahawks would fight back in the second, taking a 19-18 lead on a bucket from senior Sam Summa with 4:30 remaining until halftime.



Hilton Head would never relinquish that lead, going on a 13-5 run to end the half up 28-21. Although the Foxes got within a possession, the Seahawks were able to salt the game away.

Hilton Head Island advances to First Ever State Title game in Boys Hoops. We will play South Pointe in the 4A title game Saturday at noon on the campus of USC-Aiken. Follow @hhihsathletics for updates this week and ticket info. pic.twitter.com/2sNDOehzFu — Coach BJ Payne (@Americanfbcamp) March 2, 2021



The final game of Hilton Head’s season will be the 4A title game on Saturday, March 6 against South Pointe, a school from Rock Hill. USC-Aiken’s campus will host the game and opening tip time will be at noon ET.