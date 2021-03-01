Hilton Head Island boys basketball moves on to SCHSL 4A Finals

CHARLESTON S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island Seahawks are headed to their first-ever boys basketball state title game after dispatching the Hartsville Red Foxes, 55-42, on Monday night at James Island High School in the SCHSL 4A semifinals.
Hartsville led Hilton Head Island for much of the first quarter, ending the frame with a narrow 13-11 advantage. The Seahawks would fight back in the second, taking a 19-18 lead on a bucket from senior Sam Summa with 4:30 remaining until halftime.
Hilton Head would never relinquish that lead, going on a 13-5 run to end the half up 28-21. Although the Foxes got within a possession, the Seahawks were able to salt the game away.
The final game of Hilton Head’s season will be the 4A title game on Saturday, March 6 against South Pointe, a school from Rock Hill. USC-Aiken’s campus will host the game and opening tip time will be at noon ET.