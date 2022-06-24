HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Seahawks defensive tackle and Hilton Head Island High School graduate Poona Ford will host his annual “Soar Day” on Saturday.



The community event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park on the Island. There will be kids activities, water slides, food and music, all provided free of charge.



Ford graduated Hilton Head High back in 2014 and played college football at University of Texas before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.



This is not Ford’s first time back in Hilton Head this year; he returned just a month ago to participate in the All-American Football Camp hosted by his former coach B.J. Payne.