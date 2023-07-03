HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The 37th Hilton Head Firecracker 5k Run will take place on the fourth.

Today, participants were able to pick up their bibs ahead of tomorrow’s festivities.

So far there are approximately 1200 people registered for the event. Organizers say people travel from all over the region to compete.

New this year is that the course is USA and track and field certified which means if you set a personal record or break a record for your age group — it counts. The race will finish in historic Jarvis Creek Park.

After the 5K, there will be a kids’ run broken up into three age groups.

“For visitors they come here, they come to Hilton Head, they do the race and go and enjoy the rest of their Independence Day with their families. After going on for such a long time, it’s a tradition,” said Rob Fyfe, co-owner of the Palmetto Running Company.

“Hydrate,” Hilton Head 5K Event Operations Manager Evan Dolecki said, “It’s kind of a heatwave down here. It’s been really hot here the last few days. Although the race starts at 8 a.m., so it should be relatively cool for the summer, just make sure you’re hydrating with a lot of electrolytes.”

The race begins at Jarvis Creek Park at 8 a.m.