BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Now that we are clear of all hurricane-related business for the time being, it’s time to bring our Game of the Week out of the garage and get it back on the road!



And hoo boy, do we ever have a good matchup for you this week.



The two-time defending SCISA AA state champions Hilton Head Christian Eagles are hosting the four-time defending SCISA A state champions Thomas Heyward in a heavyweight bout on the CW. Sports director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will bring you all the action starting at 7:30 p.m.



This game is also part of Hilton Head Christian’s homecoming festivities.



After losing their first two games, the Eagles have rattled off three straight wins, including a 43-34 win over the previously undefeated Beaufort Academy Eagles. Hilton Head Christian will try to keep that winning streak going on Monday night against First Baptist in a Week 6 matchup that was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.



Thomas Heyward comes into their matchup with the Eagles riding a 15-game winning streak that dates back to Sept. 2021. Their last game against Dillon Christian was postponed by Hurricane Ian and is still awaiting a reschedule date.



Although Hilton Head Christian holds the all-time edge in this series, 11-8, Thomas Heyward has won the last five matchups between these two teams.