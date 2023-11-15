HILTON HEAD, S.C. — In life you rarely get second chances, but the Hilton Head Christian football team has one this Saturday. They can avenge an earlier season loss to Wilson Hall and claim the state championship.

On Aug. 25, Hilton Head Christian lost, 17-10, to Wilson Hall. After the loss, which dropped Hilton Head to 0-2, head coach Ron Peduzzi said the team went back to the drawing board. Things have worked out since. The Eagles have won 10 straight games.

Last week, they defeated the top seed in the tournament, Pinewood Prep, 42-30. The players say the loss to Wilson Hall was the turning point in the season.

“That was our worst game that we have ever played,” senior quarterback Dylan Clark said. “Especially, on my part. On my stand part, I did not live up to my own standards in that game. We learned that we just need to be better.”

“What coach has been saying since early this year, ‘Win your last game,'” senior middle linebacker Zane Wilson said. “I think that would be awesome. Holding that trophy, going out there walking. I’m just excited.”

Hilton Head Christian plays Wilson Hall for the SCISA Class AAA state championship Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at Charleston Southern.