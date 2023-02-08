HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Christian Academy (HHCA) looks to pick up their fifth straight SCISA AA state title with a new head coach running the program. Bobby Thompson took over as the girls’ head basketball coach at HHCA when Kenny Conroy resigned.

“It’s been just a joy and honor of mine to try and take over and fill his [Conroy] shoes,” Thompson said. “Which I don’t think I can do, but we’re giving it our best shot.”

Conroy won four consecutive state titles, and filling his vacancy could imidate for the average person, but Thompson’s not average.

“Honestly, it was one of the defining reasons why I decided to take the job,” Thompson said.

Currently HHCA has 22-2 record in the 2022-23 season, and they’re number one in the SCISA 3A Region standings.