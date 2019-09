HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – It seemed Hilton Head Christian was gaining 10 or more yards every other play as the Memorial Day defense scrambled for an answer Saturday night.

The Eagles offense was on full display Saturday night, racking up 42 points in a big 42-21 win over the Matadors in front of a home crowd.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete takes you to Hilton Head for the highlights.